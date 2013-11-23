Spain and Italy get leeway on budget targets

Spain and Italy were among eurozone countries told to stiffen their budgets for 2014 on Friday if they want to meet the EU's rules on debt and deficits.

The meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Friday (22 November) was the first of its kind, seeing ministers pore over the detail of each others' annual spending plans under the bloc's new economic governance rules.

Just two euro states - Estonia and Germany - were given the budgetary all clear when the bloc's economi...