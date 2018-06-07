Oxfam in 'culture change' after sex scandal, says chief

Earlier this year, the Times newspaper exposed a sex scandal involving Oxfam, one of the world's largest disaster relief charities, in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
Reports Oxfam had covered up claims its aid workers paid for sex from the Haitians they were tasked to help, cost the agency major donor contracts and exposed similar cases of abuse in other NGOs.
On Wednesday (6 June) at the European Development Days event in Brussels,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.