euobserver
Dubrovnik - Croatia is hoping to conclude EU talks next year (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia's EU membership will not be delayed, says president

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Croatia will be ready to join the EU in 2009 and its membership is not going to be delayed by the EU's current institutional "crisis", Croatian President Stjepan Mesic has said.

"I understand European countries, including France, which intend to solve the EU's institutional problems before proceeding to any new accessions … [But] we will speed up the rhythm of our reforms and be ready in 2009 to join the EU as its 28th member," Mr Mesic told French daily Le Figaro in an interview publis...

euobserver

