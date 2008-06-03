UK MEP paid €565k to family mapmaking firm

Head of the UK Conservative group in the European Parliament, Giles Chichester, transferred some €565,000 in parliamentary allowances to a firm established by his father, according to UK media reports.

Since 1996, the company's records show that payments of between €30,000 and €67,000 a year were made to the firm for the provision of secretarial services, says a report in UK newspaper the Sunday Times.

Directors of the firm, whose claim to fame is that its maps were once featured ...