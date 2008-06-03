Ad
euobserver

UK MEP paid €565k to family mapmaking firm

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Head of the UK Conservative group in the European Parliament, Giles Chichester, transferred some €565,000 in parliamentary allowances to a firm established by his father, according to UK media reports.

Since 1996, the company's records show that payments of between €30,000 and €67,000 a year were made to the firm for the provision of secretarial services, says a report in UK newspaper the Sunday Times.

Directors of the firm, whose claim to fame is that its maps were once featured ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections