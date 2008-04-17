Ad
euobserver
Berlin and Paris have been locked in dispute for months over how the new pollution targets should be met (Photo: EUobserver)

Environment commissioner softens approach to German car makers

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

The EU environment commissioner has indicated that he is willing to ease pollution-reducing targets for German car manufacturers so long as the general target across Europe is maintained.

Stavros Dimas told German daily Handelsblatt that he is willing to accept that large car and small car manufacturers contribute differently to the overall target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions to an average of 120 grammes per kilometre by 2012.

He said finding a compromise on the issue "is ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

France at loggerheads with Germany over car pollution
Berlin and Paris have been locked in dispute for months over how the new pollution targets should be met (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections