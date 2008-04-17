Environment commissioner softens approach to German car makers

The EU environment commissioner has indicated that he is willing to ease pollution-reducing targets for German car manufacturers so long as the general target across Europe is maintained.
Stavros Dimas told German daily Handelsblatt that he is willing to accept that large car and small car manufacturers contribute differently to the overall target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions to an average of 120 grammes per kilometre by 2012.
He said finding a compromise on the issue "is ...
