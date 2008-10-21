Ad
Mirek Topolanek says he should achieve Lisbon treaty ratification by the end of 2008 (Photo: European Commission)

Weakened Czech leader pledges EU treaty ratification

by Lucia Kubosova,

Reeling from a huge political blow in last weekend's regional elections, Czech centre-right Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek has said that his country - set to chair the EU as of January - will push forward the ratification of the bloc's new Lisbon treaty.

"It would be very complicated to talk with the Irish about their ratification process and conditions of the process if we ourselves did not ratify the Lisbon treaty," Mr Topolanek said during a visit by German leader Angela Merkel to Pr...

EU Political
