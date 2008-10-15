EU to tighten screw on cross-border banking

All 27 EU leaders have thrown their weight behind the multi-billion rescue strategy agreed by the 15-strong eurozone last Sunday, while eyeing a set of measures likely to tighten the screw over how the financial sector operates in future.

"The European Union now has a massive united response to this crisis without precedent," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after the first day of the top-level meeting ended late Wednesday (15 October).

The rescue plan allows for injecting ...