Slovakia takes hard look at Greek talks

As negotiations on Greece’s bailout drag on, some politicians in Slovakia say it proves the small euro state was right to stay out of the first eurozone rescue to Athens.

“[Greek PM] Alexis Tsipras is swindling the whole world and this cannot go on forever,” Jozef Kollar, the vice-chairman of the Slovak parliamentary committee on finance, told EUobserver on Thursday (11 June).

Kollar is one of Slovakia’s staunchest critics of the Greek bailout, arguing that the eurozone is wastin...