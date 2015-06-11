Ad
euobserver
Shop in Argentina. Trade deal with EU should 'not sacrifice one single job in Argentina', said FM. (Photo: Alex O'Neal)

EU gauges will for Latin America trade deal

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's trade commissioner Cecila Malmstroem will be meeting with trade ministers from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay on Thursday morning (11 June), to gauge how much support there is for a trade agreement.

The EU wants a deal with the regional bloc, Mercosur, of which the four Latin American countries are the founding members, but talks have been slow for years.

Malmstroem and the ministers will “take stock of the situation and confirm if there is commitment for a bal...

