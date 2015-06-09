Ad
euobserver
A scheduled vote on the EU-US trade pact in the European Parliament was cancelled amid divisions between political groups (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs snipe at one another, as US trade vote postponed

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A key vote in the European Parliament on the EU-US trade deal TTIP has been postponed.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg on Tuesday (9 June) were informed the vote would not take place at the plenary session the following day because too many amendments had been tabled.

The resolution had some 200 amendments. The decision to postpone the vote was taken by European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

It means the report will be sent back to the parliament’s international trade committ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs back US free trade after Socialist U-turn
A scheduled vote on the EU-US trade pact in the European Parliament was cancelled amid divisions between political groups (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections