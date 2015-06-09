MEPs snipe at one another, as US trade vote postponed

A key vote in the European Parliament on the EU-US trade deal TTIP has been postponed.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg on Tuesday (9 June) were informed the vote would not take place at the plenary session the following day because too many amendments had been tabled.

The resolution had some 200 amendments. The decision to postpone the vote was taken by European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

It means the report will be sent back to the parliament’s international trade committ...