Resign if you back Brexit, Cameron warns party

David Cameron has warned eurosceptic ministers that they will have to resign if they want to campaign for Britain to leave the EU.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Bavaria on Sunday (7 June), the UK prime minister insisted that his government would not be “neutral” and planned to “get a deal that’s in Britain’s interest and then recommend Britain stays in it”.

“I’ve been very clear. If you want to be part of the government, you have to take the view that we are engaged in an exercise ...