Companies that receive more than 30 percent of their revenue from coal-fired power plants, will be banned from Norway's pension fund (Photo: BiLK_Thorn)

Norway bans pension fund from coal investment

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Norwegian parliament has unanimously voted on Friday (5 June) to ban its pension fund from investing in coal companies, a decision which will lead to the largest politically motivated withdrawal of funds from the fossil fuels sector.

The fund will be forbidden to invest in “mining companies and power producers for whom a significant part of their business relates to coal used for energy purposes”.

The parliament decided that 'a significant part' means having 30 percent or more...

