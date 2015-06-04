Greece and lenders discuss last details of deal

Wednesday night's meeting between Alexis Tsipras, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Jeroen Dijsselboem has raised optimism there’ll soon be an agreement.

But thorny issues, such as pensions and VAT, remain to be settled, while Greece keeps moving the goalposts.

The talks, which ran past midnight, discussed the final details of a deal between Greece and its creditors.

The date of the next meeting is unclear.

"It should be Friday, get some rest," European Commission spokespeop...