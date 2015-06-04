Ad
The Danish parliament is among the most active on EU issues (Photo: Jonas Smith)

MPs pilot new powers on EU law-making

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

National parliamentarians are busy shaping up a new 'green card' system that would give them more of a say on EU law-making, amid concerns about the distance between EU policymakers and citizens.

MPs are keen to be able to suggest new EU legislation as well as propose amendments to existing laws, while some chambers want to be able to ask for laws and secondary legislation to be repealed.

The idea was first formally floated by the House of Lords early last year but has gained mome...

