De Santi will leave his position on 1 July after nine years (Photo: Dean Calma / IAEA)

EU commission reshuffles car emissions expert

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A scientific expert on car emissions at the European Commission's in-house think tank is being reshuffled.

Giovanni De Santi, director for the Institute for Energy and Transport at the commission's Joint Research Centre, will become director of a soon-to-be set up directorate called Competences. The college of EU commissioners approved the move on Wednesday (25 May).

He will be leaving his position on 1 July after nine years.

Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet told this we...

