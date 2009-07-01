Liberals rule out right-wing alliance in the European Parliament

The Liberals have ruled out a right-wing alliance in the European Parliament which could have fundamentally shaken up the way the EU assembly does its business, but instead says it is happy to continue with a 'grand coalition' of left and right.

Fresh from the election of its new leader, ex-Belgian prime minister Guy Verhodstadt, the group says it will not be jumping into bed with eurosceptics.

Mr Verhofstadt said the Liberal group is looking to be part of a "broad coalition" but ...