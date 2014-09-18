Ad
euobserver
Polling stations will stay open until 10pm local time (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Voting under way in Scottish independence referendum

by Valentina Pop, Glasgow,

Over 4 million people are set to cast their vote in the Scottish independence referendum on Thursday (18 September), with a record turnout expected as 97 percent of eligible voters have registered for the poll.

Polling stations open at 7am local time and close at 10pm. Exit polls are expected immediately afterwards, while the final result should be known early Friday morning.

Opinion polls published in the last few days suggested the result will be too close to call, with the No c...

