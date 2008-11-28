France urges EU action against England football clubs

France's sports minister, Bernard Laporte, warned on Thursday (27 November) that English football pre-eminence was getting out of hand and that Brussels needs to referee the situation.

"We see European competitions between participants of two or three nations," he told a two-day summit of EU sports ministers. "Where is the uncertainty in such a sporting contest?"

English clubs have been in the last four finals of the UEFA Champions League, winning twice and runners up three times...