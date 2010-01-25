Democratising the European Union

The 'democratic deficit' in the European Union is perhaps one of the few things that almost everyone knows about it, causing scepticism and mistrust towards the European institutions and the European project amongst many of our citizens.
This problem will only be dealt with directly by a strong agenda of putting the citizen at the centre of European decision-making. There is only one European institution that can do that: The European Parliament, and it has to start making itself heard ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.