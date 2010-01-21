Ad
Mr Buzek: Sounded a positive note, but potential obstacles remain for the 9 February vote (Photo: EPP-ED)

MEPs clear 25 out of 26 commission nominees

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The President of the EU parliament, Jerzy Buzek, has confirmed that 25 out of the 26 nominees for the next EU commission have been formally approved by MEPs.

"I have on the table 25 letters, all the commissioner designates have now been accepted by the committees of the European Parliament, with one commissioner and one hearing still missing," he said after a behind-closed-doors meeting of EU parliament heads in Strasbourg on Thursday (21 January).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

