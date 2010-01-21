MEPs clear 25 out of 26 commission nominees

The President of the EU parliament, Jerzy Buzek, has confirmed that 25 out of the 26 nominees for the next EU commission have been formally approved by MEPs.

"I have on the table 25 letters, all the commissioner designates have now been accepted by the committees of the European Parliament, with one commissioner and one hearing still missing," he said after a behind-closed-doors meeting of EU parliament heads in Strasbourg on Thursday (21 January).

Joseph Daul, the head of the par...