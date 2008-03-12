Ad
The Irish parliament in Dublin (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ireland to hold EU treaty referendum in June

by Honor Mahony,

The Irish government has indicated that the country's highly anticipated referendum on the EU treaty will take place in the second week of June.

Prime Minister Bertie Ahern told parliament on Tuesday (11 March): "The government have more or less signed off on the date. It is really a question about the day of the week.

"We are looking at the second week of June."

According to the Irish Times, the date will probably be Thursday, 12 June.

Ireland is the only country to h...

