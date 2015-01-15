Ad
Artur Mas announced regional elections in September (Photo: iSabadell)

Catalans to renew independence bid with early election

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Catalan president Artur Mas on Wednesday (14 January) announced a regional election in September as part of a larger effort to renew an independence bid from Spain.

Madrid has staunchly opposed the secessionist drive with Spain’s constitutional court having banned any formal referendum.

The northeastern region held a non-binding poll in November, sparking legal action against the Catalan leader from Spain’s top prosecutors.

But Mas is set to challenge the central governmen...

