Catalans to renew independence bid with early election

Catalan president Artur Mas on Wednesday (14 January) announced a regional election in September as part of a larger effort to renew an independence bid from Spain.
Madrid has staunchly opposed the secessionist drive with Spain’s constitutional court having banned any formal referendum.
The northeastern region held a non-binding poll in November, sparking legal action against the Catalan leader from Spain’s top prosecutors.
But Mas is set to challenge the central governmen...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
