Ireland remains unclear on EU treaty poll date

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The date for Ireland's referendum on the EU treaty remains unclear but is likely to be set within the next weeks, the country's Europe minister has said.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday (28 January), Dick Roche said that the draft legislation on holding a referendum was "almost complete" and is expected to pass through cabinet within the next ten days.

After the law has been approved, a referendum must be held between 30 and 90 days later.

A referendum commission - providing ...

