EU offers Serbia interim deal ahead of decisive elections

EU foreign ministers on Monday (28 January) agreed to offer Serbia an interim political pact to be signed just days after the second round of the country's presidential elections – but firm opposition from the Dutch blocked the signing of a genuine pre-membership deal.
The bloc's ministers would like to sign the interim political agreement on 7 February, offering Belgrade closer trade relations, relaxed visa requirements and educational cooperation.
"This is a text that will open ...
