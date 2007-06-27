Experts question scope of UK treaty opt-out

Doubts are emerging on the value of a key concession secured by the UK at last weekend's EU treaty talks - London's opt out from the bloc's rights charter - with experts questioning whether the UK is now fully exempt from the charter's legal effects.

EU officials said on Monday (25 June) that the British exemption from the Charter of Fundamental Rights - a document listing the citizens' rights declared binding in the EU's new treaty blueprint - is "complicated."

"The opt-out prob...