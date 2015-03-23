Ad
euobserver
Warsaw: Polish elections will take place in October (Photo: Sebastian Deptula)

New pro-Russia party emerges in Poland

EU Political
by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,

A new pro-Russia party has emerged on the Polish political scene and is hoping to scoop as much as 12 percent of votes in elections later this year.

Zmiana - meaning “change” - has a strong anti-American streak and supports Russian president Vladimir Putin’s politics, seeing Russia as a natural ally for both Poland and the European Union.

Mateusz Piskorski, Zmiana’s leader, denies there is Russian aggression against Ukraine, supports pro-Russian separatists, says Crimea's secessi...

EU Political

euobserver

