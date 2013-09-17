Ad
Catalonia is set to hold a referendum for independence from Spain in 2014 (Photo: jordigll)

EU commission: Catalonia must leave EU if it leaves Spain

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Catalonia's bid for independence from Spain hit another obstacle after the European Commission said any breakaway territory would not be part of the EU.

"If one part of a territory of a member state decides to separate, the separated part isn't a member of the European Union," the European Commission's Spanish vice-president, Joaquin Almunia, said on Monday (16 September) at a conference in Barcelona, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The secessionist movement in Spain’s wealthiest...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

