euobserver
Nobel do - the EU award continues to stir debate (Photo: EUobserver)

Six EU leaders to skip Nobel gala

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Six EU leaders, including the UK, are to skip the Nobel gala next month, as criticism of the award multiplies.

Nobel Institute director Geir Lundestad told EUobserver on Friday (30 November) that 18 EU leaders will come to watch the Union's top three officials - Herman Van Rompuy, Jose Manuel Barroso and Martin Schulz - collect the peace prize in Oslo on 10 December.

He declined to list them. But he indicated that they include the "big" countries - France, Germany, Italy, Poland...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

