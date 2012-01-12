Ad
Rally by far-right group, the English Defence League. NGOs say the crisis has created a 'climate of growing intolerance' (Photo: Gavin Lynn)

Denmark: No hope of breakthrough on EU rights bill

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Danish EU presidency aims to keep talks going on an EU bill on minority rights in the services sector. But it has no faith in a breakthrough.

Danish spokesman Jakob Alvi told EUobserver on Wednesday (11 January) it will hold "a couple of meetings" on parts of the draft law dealing with elderly people in a bid to get "better language" amid reservations in a large chunk of member states.

"We will pick up on the work of the Polish presidency and hopefully move things forward ......

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

