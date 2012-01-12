Denmark: No hope of breakthrough on EU rights bill

The Danish EU presidency aims to keep talks going on an EU bill on minority rights in the services sector. But it has no faith in a breakthrough.

Danish spokesman Jakob Alvi told EUobserver on Wednesday (11 January) it will hold "a couple of meetings" on parts of the draft law dealing with elderly people in a bid to get "better language" amid reservations in a large chunk of member states.

"We will pick up on the work of the Polish presidency and hopefully move things forward ......