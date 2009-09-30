Ad
Irish citizens voted No to the Lisbon Treaty in June last year (Photo: EUobserver)

Betraying liberal democratic principles in the EU

by Pieter Cleppe,

On Friday, the citizens of Ireland will go to the polls to vote for the second time on the Lisbon Treaty, after apparently giving the 'wrong' answer the first time around.

After agreement was reached in June on the so-called guarantees that are supposed to assuage Irish fears about the Treaty, the EU Presidency confirmed that "the text of the guarantees explicitly states that the Lisbon Treaty is not changed thereby." The Irish people are therefore being served a re-heated Treaty – eve...

