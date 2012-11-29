Ad
The EU's international aid budget is under grave threat in budget talks. (Photo: ICRC)

Third world aid could be EU budget victim

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Development aid could be the major casualty from EU budget talks, with the European Commission and Parliament fearing that planned spending cuts of 13 percent would leave the EU unable to fulfil promises on aid and the Millennium Development Goals.

Following an initial proposal that included proportional cuts to both agriculture and cohesion spending, opposition led by France and Poland led to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy reinstating funds, but shifting the burden of cu...

