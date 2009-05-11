Iceland parliament to table EU talks bill this week

Icelandic Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir has said the country's new government is to put the question of European Union membership talks to parliament this week.

Despite her coalition partners' opposition to joining the bloc, such a bill is likely to pass, as there is a fresh majority in the house in favour of the move, taking into account two minor parties.

"There is a parliamentary majority for EU membership talks," she told reporters on Sunday (9 May).

"It will be ...