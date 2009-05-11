Ad
euobserver
The Althingi, Iceland's parliament: An EU accession talks bill will be tabled this Friday (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iceland parliament to table EU talks bill this week

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Icelandic Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir has said the country's new government is to put the question of European Union membership talks to parliament this week.

Despite her coalition partners' opposition to joining the bloc, such a bill is likely to pass, as there is a fresh majority in the house in favour of the move, taking into account two minor parties.

"There is a parliamentary majority for EU membership talks," she told reporters on Sunday (9 May).

"It will be ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Althingi, Iceland's parliament: An EU accession talks bill will be tabled this Friday (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections