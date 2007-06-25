Ad
France is blocking Turkey on its path to the EU (Photo: European Commission)

France blocks start of Turkey eurozone talks

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Despite earlier plans by the German EU presidency to open talks on three EU integration areas with Turkey by the end of June, European diplomats have given the red light to talks with Ankara on the eurozone rules chapter, following opposition from France.

Just days before wrapping up its six-month term at the EU's chair, Germany will on Tuesday (25 June) preside over a meeting with representatives of both Turkey and Croatia to formally launch talks on two and six negotiating chapters, r...

