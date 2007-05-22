Ombudsman: EU entrance tests had language bias

The EU ombudsman is to say the EU institutions' recruitment office, EPSO, has been guilty of "maladministration" over bias in favour of old EU languages. The decision could see failed candidates challenge results in court.

The opinion - due to be announced "shortly" and seen by Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza - relates to EU entrance exams between 2004 and mid to late-2006, when rules were changed to create a more level playing field.

Under the previous system, candidates had to sh...