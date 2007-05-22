Ad
euobserver
A queue for the EU entrance exam in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Ombudsman: EU entrance tests had language bias

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

The EU ombudsman is to say the EU institutions' recruitment office, EPSO, has been guilty of "maladministration" over bias in favour of old EU languages. The decision could see failed candidates challenge results in court.

The opinion - due to be announced "shortly" and seen by Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza - relates to EU entrance exams between 2004 and mid to late-2006, when rules were changed to create a more level playing field.

Under the previous system, candidates had to sh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A queue for the EU entrance exam in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections