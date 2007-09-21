EU frowns on Polish priest's school

The European Commission is trying to block the possibility that EU money could fund a media academy in Poland, which is run by controversial Roman Catholic priest Tadeusz Rydzyk.

An anonymous EU official on Thursday (20 September) told Polish national press agency PAP that Brussels wants to add a new clause to an EU development scheme in order to decline a €15 million grant for the school.

The new clause states that beneficiaries must offer "masters or PhD-level qualifications" an...