Ad
euobserver
Father Rydzyk in his ritual robes (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU frowns on Polish priest's school

EU Political
by Philippa Runner,

The European Commission is trying to block the possibility that EU money could fund a media academy in Poland, which is run by controversial Roman Catholic priest Tadeusz Rydzyk.

An anonymous EU official on Thursday (20 September) told Polish national press agency PAP that Brussels wants to add a new clause to an EU development scheme in order to decline a €15 million grant for the school.

The new clause states that beneficiaries must offer "masters or PhD-level qualifications" an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Father Rydzyk in his ritual robes (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections