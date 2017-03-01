Ad
euobserver
Juncker is asking EU leaders to seek new ways of working together. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Leaders to decide on EU future by end of year

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states will have until the end of the year to decide on the future vision of a European Union following a European Commission proposal outlining five broad scenarios.

Presented by commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (1 March) in a speech at the European Parliament, the blueprint seeks to launch a debate on the Union among the remaining 27 EU states follow...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Juncker envisages EU of core groups
EU leaders to define new priorities in Bratislava
Juncker is asking EU leaders to seek new ways of working together. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections