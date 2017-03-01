Leaders to decide on EU future by end of year

EU states will have until the end of the year to decide on the future vision of a European Union following a European Commission proposal outlining five broad scenarios.
Presented by commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (1 March) in a speech at the European Parliament, the blueprint seeks to launch a debate on the Union among the remaining 27 EU states follow...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
