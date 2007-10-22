Academic handbook could form basis for EU civil code

Academic researchers are finalising a big European Commission-funded legal handbook containing the core principles of EU member states' private law.
EU officials say the catalogue, to be presented to the commission in December, could in future form the basis for a full-blown European civil code.
More than 150 law researchers from across Europe are drawing up a so-called 'Draft Common Frame of Reference' which will consist of legal articles related to the exchange of goods and serv...
