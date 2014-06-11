Ad
Marine Le Pen's National Front jumped from three to 24 seats in the EP (Photo: European Parliament / Pietro Naj-Oleari)

Lithuanian party denies political alliance with Marine Le Pen

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Lithuania’s Order and Justice party on Wednesday (11 June) denied rumours it has teamed up with Marine Le Pen to form the far-right European Alliance for Freedom group.

A spokesperson at the right-wing nationalist party told this website that its chairman Rolandas Paksas has not had any contacts with Le Pen on forming her European Parliament faction.

“Mr Paskas hasn’t had any discussions about this with Ms Marine Le Pen because actually after the elections he wasn’t in Brussels, s...

