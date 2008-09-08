Ad
Mr Nikolic won the first round in the Serbian presidential elections in January, but lost to Boris Tadic in the second round (Photo: SRS)

Serb nationalist leader resigns over EU agreement

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The acting leader of Serbia's nationalist Radical Party (SRS), Tomislav Nikolic, has resigned from his post following disagreements within his party over the country's rapprochement with the EU.

Mr Nikolic stepped down on Saturday (6 September) after announcing in an unexpected move earlier last week that his party would back the ratification in parliament of a pre-accession deal with the EU.

But according to Serbian press reports, SRS leader Vojislav Seselj – currently on trial b...

