Reykjavik: ministers will accept the application less than one week after it was made (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

EU ministers put Iceland on road to accession

by Andrew Rettman,

Updated 12.43 Brussels time The EU has accepted Iceland's bid to join the bloc at a meeting of its foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (27 July), signaling a speedy pace on accession.

The ministers asked the European Commission to analyse Iceland's legal preparedness to start membership negotiations. The move marks the first formal step in the enlargement process.

"The Commission is invited to submit to the Council its opinion on this application," they s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

