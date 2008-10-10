Former Finnish president wins Nobel peace prize

Former Finnish President and UN negotiator Martti Ahtisaari was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in peace building around the globe, the Oslo-based Nobel committee announced on Friday (10 October).

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2008 to Martti Ahtisaari for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts. These efforts have contributed to a more peaceful ...