Ad
euobserver
Martti Ahtisaari (l) was also the UN's negotiator on the future status of Kosovo before Pristina declared independence from Serbia. (Photo: UNMIK)

Former Finnish president wins Nobel peace prize

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Former Finnish President and UN negotiator Martti Ahtisaari was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in peace building around the globe, the Oslo-based Nobel committee announced on Friday (10 October).

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2008 to Martti Ahtisaari for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts. These efforts have contributed to a more peaceful ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Martti Ahtisaari (l) was also the UN's negotiator on the future status of Kosovo before Pristina declared independence from Serbia. (Photo: UNMIK)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections