Female staff at the European Union Monitoring Mission to Georgia - the exception, not the rule (Photo: European Union Monitoring Mission to Georgia)

Why so few women in EU missions?

by Patricia Kruse and Tobias Pietz, Berlin,

The proportion of women in leadership positions is only a small aspect of the question of how to increase the influence and significance of women in the field of peace and security - but it is a very visible one and therefore an important symbol.

As of Wednesday (1 July), Germany assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. As chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel will be chairing the council's meetings.

She is only the seventh woman to do so.

Looking at th...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Patricia Kruse works for the director of the Center for International Peace Operations (ZIF), where Tobias Pietz is the deputy head of the analysis division.

