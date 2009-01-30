Ad
euobserver

Brussels mulls social spending as EU protests spread

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission is studying ways to mitigate the impact of the financial crisis on workers, as unemployment in the eurozone grew spikes and over 1 million people hit the streets in France in one of the latest protests аcross Europe.

"Obviously, we are concerned about social movements across Europe. We are keeping a close eye on what is happening in France, the UK and elsewhere," commission spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told journalists in Brussels on Friday (30 January).

"Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections