Brussels mulls social spending as EU protests spread

The European Commission is studying ways to mitigate the impact of the financial crisis on workers, as unemployment in the eurozone grew spikes and over 1 million people hit the streets in France in one of the latest protests аcross Europe.

"Obviously, we are concerned about social movements across Europe. We are keeping a close eye on what is happening in France, the UK and elsewhere," commission spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told journalists in Brussels on Friday (30 January).

"Th...