Schulz in danger of being shut out from EU top jobs

Socialist Spitzenkandidat Martin Schulz is in danger of being shut out of the top jobs in the EU institutions, just weeks after opinion polls suggested the European elections could propel him towards the European Commission presidency.

The centre-left Socialists secured a fewer than expected 191 seats in May's vote, comfortably defeated by the European People's party with 221, and who now have the first shot at building support for their candidate in the European Parliament.

Schul...