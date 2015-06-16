Danish elections: A race to the bottom on immigration

It is 100 years this June since the Danish constitution allowed women to vote in parliamentary elections.
When Danes go to the polls on Thursday (18 June), they do so in a country that has a woman on the royal throne as well as a female prime minister.
The elections have turned into a nail-bitingly close race between social democrat PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt and liberal opposition leader, Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
Last week, Thorning-Schmidt's red bloc was in the lead. But Lokke...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.