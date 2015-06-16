Danish elections: A race to the bottom on immigration

It is 100 years this June since the Danish constitution allowed women to vote in parliamentary elections.

When Danes go to the polls on Thursday (18 June), they do so in a country that has a woman on the royal throne as well as a female prime minister.

The elections have turned into a nail-bitingly close race between social democrat PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt and liberal opposition leader, Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Last week, Thorning-Schmidt's red bloc was in the lead. But Lokke...