Greens get cross-party support for LuxLeaks inquiry

The Greens in the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 January) managed to gather enough signatures to formally ask for an inquiry committee into tax evasion and tax avoidance in the wake of the LuxLeaks scandal - a series of leaked Luxembourg tax rulings exposing how big corporations paid as little as under one percent tax.

The big groups in the European Parliament - the centre-right European People's Party and the Socialists - had so far shielded former Luxembourg PM and current EU co...