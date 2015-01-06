Counter-protests dwarf German anti-Islam rallies

A record 18,000 people marched on the streets of Dresden on Monday (5 January) against what they call the Islamisation of Europe, but counter-protests outnumbered them all over Germany.

Launched in October, the so-called Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida) movement has been growing steadily in support over the past few weeks.

It organises "evening strolls" every Monday in the former east German town, where the far-right is more present than in other p...