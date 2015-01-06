Ad
euobserver
Pegida has been growing stronger over the past (Photo: Caruso Pinguin)

Counter-protests dwarf German anti-Islam rallies

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A record 18,000 people marched on the streets of Dresden on Monday (5 January) against what they call the Islamisation of Europe, but counter-protests outnumbered them all over Germany.

Launched in October, the so-called Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida) movement has been growing steadily in support over the past few weeks.

It organises "evening strolls" every Monday in the former east German town, where the far-right is more present than in other p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel criticises anti-Islam Pegida movement
Dresden: Bombs, neo-Nazis and Kurt Vonnegut
Rise in attacks on Muslims in Europe
Pegida has been growing stronger over the past (Photo: Caruso Pinguin)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections