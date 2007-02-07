Ad
euobserver

Ratification is not an optional extra

EU Political
Opinion
by Richard Laming,

Of all the problems with the convention/IGC process that delivered the constitutional treaty, one of the biggest is that it did not deal properly with the process of ratification.

There was no recommendation on how ratification should unfold and, not entirely coincidentally, ratification stopped unfolding.

When Angela Merkel makes her proposal on how to restart the constitutional process this coming June, the question of ratification is absolutely central.

The suggestion in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections