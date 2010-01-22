Ad
President Grybauskaite believes prisoners were secretly held in her country in service of the CIA (Photo: European Commission)

Lithuanian foreign minister quits in CIA prison row

by Leigh Phillips,

Lithuania's foreign minister has resigned his post following a sharp disagreement between him and his president over whether the country had held detainees at a secret CIA prison.

Vygaudas Usackas fell on his sword on Thursday (21 January) following a public row with President Dalia Grybauskaite, who believes it likely that Lithuania held such prisoners, something the minister has denied.

"I‘ve signed my letter of resignation and I'll present it to the prime minister today. I am c...

