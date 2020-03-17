Romania's Orban sworn in again amid corona emergency

Romanian MPs have given Ludovic Orban's interim cabinet a vote of confidence - following a speedy appointment and teleconferenced hearings in a process the country has never witnessed before.

The self-quarantined PM and almost all cabinet members did not attend the parliamentary vote after a senator from the ruling party was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus.

Ending a political stalemate which began early February when lawmakers toppled Orban's minority Liberal gove...