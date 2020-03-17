Ad
The emergency parliamentary session took place in a disinfected room, where MPs, wearing surgical masks and disposable gloves, entered one by one to cast their votes.

Romania's Orban sworn in again amid corona emergency

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romanian MPs have given Ludovic Orban's interim cabinet a vote of confidence - following a speedy appointment and teleconferenced hearings in a process the country has never witnessed before.

The self-quarantined PM and almost all cabinet members did not attend the parliamentary vote after a senator from the ruling party was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus.

Ending a political stalemate which began early February when lawmakers toppled Orban's minority Liberal gove...

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

